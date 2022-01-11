First class is free at this new yoga studio in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Yoga Network is expanding their business by opening the doors to a new studio in downtown Topeka. The decision was made after their business saw a good amount of success over the last several years.

Evelyn Spangler and Mary Boland, co-owners of the company, have been operating as a mobile business since 2015. Their clients included mostly corporate private events, but with the expansion they will now open up their classes to the public in their studio.

During the pandemic, Topeka Yoga Network was able to offer several of their classes online as well via Zoom. These live classes are still being offered for those who enjoy the flexibility of options. As an added bonus, Evelyn and Mary say that the first class is free and all skill levels are welcome.