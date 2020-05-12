First coronavirus-related death in Riley County

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man died today after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month, health officials said.

The male in his 30s was tested for coronavirus in late April after seeking medical care for an underlying health condition, according to a news release. He was admitted and remained at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan until he was transferred to a hospital in Wichita last week.



The man was not a known contact of another positive patient and did not travel outside the county, meaning he most likely contracted the virus through community spread in Riley County, health officials said..



“My heart goes out to the patient’s family and friends and I extend my deepest condolences to them,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This tragedy affects all of Riley County, and we will only get through it by working together and supporting each other.”



Riley County has seen 58 positive coronavirus cases. There are 11 active cases, with 46 recovered, and 1 fatality.



Governor Kelly is expected to announce the timeline for Phase 2 of the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas later this week. Riley County officials will follow her timeline unless there is an outbreak or other local situation that would require a different response and a local health order, the news release said.

