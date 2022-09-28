TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Kirk Sexton

Emmanuel Walker

Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

According to authorities, on July 16, 2022, police were called to 910 S.W. 8th Street and discovered Kirk Sexton suffering from a gunshot wound to the throat. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation led police to Walker, who police believe fled the scene in a car that was later found abandoned.

According to DA Kagay, Walker was found in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 8, and taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls.

He was then taken from Pennsylvania and appeared in court on Sept. 28. His bond was set at $1,000,000 and is now scheduled to appear for a scheduling docket at 1:30 PM on Oct. 6, 2022.