First ever Juneteenth Jamboree held in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On June 19th, 1865, a group of slaves in Texas finally learned they were free, but they should’ve been freed two and a half years earlier. That’s when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

In 2020, a group of friends called the Ladies of Melanated Excellence, put on the Juneteenth Jamboree at the Gage Park Amphitheater for the first time.

They wanted to highlight black-owned businesses and invited vendors to supply food. There was inspirational speakers as well as a D.J. The friends said they just wanted people to enjoy themselves.

“We just created it because we really wanted to show our black community that we care,” Dariauna Carter said. “After the George Floyd, it was really hard for everyone to take that in kind of absorb what’s going on, we just wanted to show everyone how much we care.”

They said the event went so well, they hope to have it again next year.

