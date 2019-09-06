First Friday, high school football among things to do this weekend

With art, balloon shows, theatre and high school football on the outlook, there are many things to do this weekend in northeast Kansas:
Friday:
- NOTO First Friday Art Walk
- The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is holding its monthly First Friday Art Walk.
- You can visit the North Topeka district from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- “The Many Flavors of NOTO” exhibit is inside the Morris Gallery at the NOTO Art Center. Restaurants will have samplings you can try.
- 44th Annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally
- 4:00 p.m. – Vendor booths/activities open
- 6:00-7:00 p.m. – Balloon Flight Launch Window
- 7:30-8:30 p.m. – Balloon Glow
- Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival
- The festival runs Friday-Sunday, as well as 9/12-9/15 at Sir William’s Hollow in St. Marys
- 5:00 p.m. – Festival
- 6:30 p.m. – Play
- 11:00 p.m. – Close
- High School Football officially begins tonight
- If you missed Wednesday’s Football Frenzy Kickoff Show, you can watch it here.
- Here’s a schedule of games KSNT Sports will be covering:
- Topeka High at Shawnee Heights (KSNT Sports Game of the Week)
- Emporia at Washburn Rural
- St. Marys at Silver Lake
- Centralia at Rossville
- Hayden vs. Topeka West
- Highland Park at Seaman
- The Kansas State Fair starts today in Hutchinson. You can find a full schedule and list of entertainment here.
Saturday:
- 44th Annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally
- 6:00 a.m. – Morning refreshments
- 6:55 a.m. – Launch window opens for flight
- 4:00 p.m. – Balloon Discovery Children’s Workshop
- 6:00 p.m. – National Anthem
- 7:44 p.m. – Glow begins
- Holy Smokin’ Jamboree
- The 12th annual event gets started Saturday at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
- 7:00 a.m. – Pancake Feed
- 8:00 a.m. – 5K Run
- 8:30 a.m. – Farmers Market opens
- 10:00 a.m. – Car Show & Smoke-Off Judging
- 11:00 a.m – All Booths/Games/Concessions open
- 2:00 p.m. – Horseshoes begins
- 5:00 p.m. – Hayden Drumline performs
- 5:15 p.m. – Church Poker begins
- 5:30 p.m. – Live music begins
- VBP Vettes 2nd Annual Corvette Show
- The 2nd annual Show & Shine will be held at The “Dug Out” Bar and Grill at 1545 SW Fairlawn Rd.
- The Show will win from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.
- Harvesters Food Drop
- This will be at the Oakland Church of the Nazarene from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- All are welcome.
- Kansas Black Expo Celebration of Unity
- The Kansas Black Expo is hosting its 15th Annual Celebration of Unity in Kansas at the State Capitol grounds.
- 10:00 a.m. – Business, Jobs, Health & Education Exo.
- 11:00 a.m. – Unity & Stop the Violence Walk around the grounds
- 6:00 p.m. – Open Car Show
- 7:30 p.m. – Celebration of Unity Concert featuring the Rick Baron Band & more
- K-State Football vs. Bowling Green
- The Wildcats kick off against the Falcons at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan.
- 2019 Emergency Services Showcase
- This is the 13th year of the free event that helps educate kids about first responders, the jobs they do and the ways kids can help themselves in an emergency.
- This will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Stormont Vail Event Center’s parking lot.
- Blues, Brews and Bites Festival
- A new music festival is kicking off in Topeka this weekend in Ward-Meade Park.
- The event will have food trucks, alcohol and a lineup of musical acts starting at 4:30 p.m.
- For more information, click here.
- KU Football vs. Coastal Carolina
- The Jayhawks kick off against the Chanticleers at 6:00 p.m. at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.
- Serengeti Nights
- As of Friday morning, 50 tickets are left for the Topeka Zoo fundraiser.
- The event includes animal feedings and a behind the scenes look you can’t see during normal operating hours.
- You can find ticket information and a full schedule here.
- Motown Dance Party
- The Topeka Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is having its annual fundraiser.
- This will be from 7:00-11:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 351 SW Arvonia Pl.
- The event includes hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, Motown music and more.
- Tickets are $40 and can be bought here.
Sunday:
- 44th Annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally
- 6:00 a.m. – Morning refreshments
- 6:57 a.m. – Launch window opens for flight
- Holy Smokin’ Jamboree
- The 12th annual event gets started Saturday at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.
- 9:00 a.m. – Mass on the Plaza begins
- 10:30 a.m. – Sunday Dinner open in the basement
- 11:00 a.m. – Kids Midway/Bingo/Crafts & more
- 3:00 p.m. – Big Raffle Drawing & Live Auction
- Free admission at Flint Hills Discovery Center
- In honor of its annual Community Day, you can visit the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan for free from noon to 5:00 p.m.
- Click here to read more about Community Day.
- Mutt Strut Topeka
- Bring your furry best friend to Heartland Motorsports Park to walk the World Famous Road Course.
- You’ll have the choice of walking the 2.5 mile “Greyhound Dash” or the 1-mile “Chihuahua Walk”
- Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. You can find more information here.
- Kansas Black Expo Celebration of Unity
- The Kansas Black Expo is hosting its 15th Annual Celebration of Unity in Kansas at the State Capitol grounds.
- 7:00 p.m. – Celebration of Unity GospelFest Concert
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in Manhattan
- The band behind the hits songs “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles” are performing at K-State’s McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.
- This will be at 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.