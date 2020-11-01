First responders hold drive-thru trunk or treat for Topeka kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Since trick-or-treating is a bit different this year, local first responders came together on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park to give kids in Topeka the opportunity to do just that.

People were excited, with cars wrapping around the park just minutes after it started.

“I really think it’s the foundation of all of the public safety work that each of our agencies do is reaching out to the community in a really fun way,” said Gretchen Spiker, public relations specialist for the Topeka Police Department. “This is just the perfect culmination to get everybody together and celebrate something like Halloween.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Capitol Police, American Medical Response, and Topeka Fire Department also joined in on the fun.

All of the first responders wore masks, gloves and had their temperatures checked before they began passing out candy, which was all donated by the Mars Chocolate Factory in Topeka.