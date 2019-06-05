First responders surprise Topeka boy for 4th birthday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - We rely on first responders to help us when emergencies strike. Now a local family is thanking them for helping without being called.

To the Sack family, it feels like a lifetime, but it's only been a week without Brian Sack. He left 8 kids and his wife Randi behind. She said it's the community support that's gotten her through.

"You just never know who's going to be there. You don't plan these things and it's such a tragic thing," Randi Sack said.

It was the community that showed up to surprise Owen at his 4th birthday party.

"Topeka Police, Topeka Fire Department and AMR, where Brian actually worked. To have a surprise for him and all of the boys for his birthday. To just show that everyone is there to support them and love them and they're not alone in this. It's just been almost overwhelming in a good way," Randi Sack said.

It was a birthday surprise that brightened up the whole family's day, including Owen's brothers

"I think it was really cool for all of my little brothers and me. Probably because it made all of us excited and it made us remember dad," Nicholas Sack said.

"We all got to remember about dad and where he worked at and it gave us great memories," Aiden Sack said.

"He was a great stepdad and all that stuff. I just miss him so bad," Ethan Emerson said.

"He was a great dad and everybody loved him. He would support us every night, and he was a nice dad who worked really hard," Tanner Sack said.

It was the birthday gift of a lifetime.

"There's always going to be the first everything without him in our lives, and it's going to be rough but just knowing people showed up to make his day, I can't thank them enough," Randi Sack said.



Friends of the sack family have started a fundraiser to help support them through this difficult time. If you want to donate, you can CLICK HERE.