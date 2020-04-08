First responders surprise Topeka boy for his 4th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local first responders came to the rescue of a Topeka boy’s birthday.

On Tuesday first responders got a request from Nikita Bowman that was a little different than their typical calls.

“We couldn’t have family with us today, so I just decided to randomly call the police department and see if they could come by and honk,” Bowman said.

The Topeka Police Department did just that, along with a fire crew and an ambulance. They all greeted 4-year-old Mason with lights and sirens and lots of smiles.

“I love our community,” Bowman said. “I mean it happened in like an hour. They put all of it together and it means a lot that they took the time out to come say hi to him.”

The first responders even sang “Happy Birthday” to Mason.

“They’re going to make birthday 5 hard to beat,” Bowman said.