TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is working the scene of a structure fire in west Topeka.

At 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of Southwest Cambridge Avenue.

As of 6:45 a.m., the scene is still active, according to Shawnee County dispatchers. No injuries are reported at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

