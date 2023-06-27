TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firework stands are starting to open ahead of the Fourth of July in Shawnee County.

Stands across Shawnee County opened their doors June 27, but stores inside of Topeka’s city limits won’t open until Thursday, June 29. Every store in Shawnee County, including in Topeka, can sell fireworks until July 5.

“People get excited about it. We actually had people here yesterday wanting to buy fireworks, but we couldn’t sell until today,” Tony Buckley, a firework tent operator, said.

Despite being able to buy fireworks early, Shawnee County and Topeka city laws prohibit anyone from setting off fireworks before July 3 at 10 a.m. July third and fourth will be the only two days to legally light off fireworks.

Times you can legally set off fireworks in Shawnee County: