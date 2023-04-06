TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Got Talent has been cancelled Thursday due to a lack of participants.

Ellie Walker with Washburn University (WU) reports that the first Topeka’s Got Talent has been cancelled just days before live auditions were set to begin. The It’s a Greek Thing Step Show, scheduled for April 15, was cancelled as well. The reason given for the cancellations was that too few contestants signed up.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel the events, but without enough contestants the shows can’t reach their full potential,” said Isaiah Collier, director of student involvement and development at Washburn University. “It is our hope to bring the Step Show and Topeka’s Got Talent back to Washburn University next year to give the community another opportunity to display their talent.”

This year would have marked the beginning of a new Topeka tradition with the Topeka’s Got Talent show. Contestants would have been competing for a $5,000 prize at White Concert Hall on WU’s campus.

If you bought a ticket for Topeka’s Got Talent events or paid a vendor’s fee, you can contact the Washburn Office of Student Involvement and Development at student.involvement@washburn.edu or call 785-670-1723 for a full refund, according to Walker.

