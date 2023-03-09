TOPEKA (KSNT) – Do you have talent? If the answer is yes, then Topeka’s Got Talent is for you.

Ellie Walker, Washburn University spokeswoman, said the university will host the first Topeka’s Got Talent Live Show on April 29 this year. All Topeka residents and Washburn students over the age of 16 are encouraged to apply for a chance to compete for the $5,000 grand prize. The schedule breakdown for this event can be found below:

Submission deadline: 11:59 p.m., March 31 at washburn.edu/tgt

Contestants are notified: Saturday, April 1

Topeka’s Got Talen Live Auditions: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in White Concert Hall on WU’s campus

Topeka’s Got Talent Live Show: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in White Concert Hall

Walker said all applications to the contest must include an audition video. Both individuals and groups can apply. Contestants who are 16-17 must have a parent or guardian’s permission to perform.

“We want to continue to build the relationship between the university and the surrounding community,” said Isaiah Collier, director of student involvement and development at Washburn University. “We have the platform to showcase the talent that Topeka fosters, and by providing a space where the Washburn and Topeka communities can come together and show their strengths, we can better solidify the connection between the two.”

Local businesses that foster talent, such as dance studios or music stores, can submit their students as contestants or advertise as a vendor, according to Walker. Businesses can also reserve ad space in the Topeka’s Got Talent program.

Those who are chosen for the live auditions will perform for a panel of judges consisting of Washburn and Topeka community members, according to Walker. The judges will offer different perspectives based on their area of expertise and narrow down the top 10 contestants to five. Local residents can reserve tickets before the show for $5 or pay $7 at the door.

Walker said all remaining contestants will have two weeks to prepare for their final performances at the live show where a winner will be chosen to take home the prize money. Tickets for the live show are $7 if reserved beforehand and $10 at the door. VIP tickets can be bought at $20 for seating in the first three rows.

Washburn University is located at 1700 Southwest College Ave. in Central Topeka. White Concert Hall can be found in the northwest part of the college’s campus near the intersection of Southwest Jewell Ave. and Southwest 17th St.