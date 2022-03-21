TOPEKA (KSNT) – Only twice since 1979 has Lake Shawnee lost a mass number of fish, similar to what happened after its February trout stocking, according to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Shawnee County Parks explained that on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, two trucks released a total of 6,000 fish, the equivalent to 7,000 pounds of fish. According to the parks department, the release on Feb 25 was successful. However, during the release on Feb. 23, the air temperature went into single digits causing stress on the fish. According to Crystal Lake Fisheries, crews noticed the stressed fish and suspected many died before being released.

The boat ramp was icy and slippery that morning, according to the parks department, and it became unsafe for staff to remove the dead fish. Since then, staff has been removing fish that have washed up onshore. Crystal Lake Fisheries said it will replace the number of fish collected by the parks department.

“We have released trout into Lake Shawnee since 1979 and staff only recall two instances in which a number of fish were lost and both involved extreme weather,” Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director, said.

It is estimated 100 to 150 fish died because of the extreme temperatures.