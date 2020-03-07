Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top KSNT headlines you won’t want to miss for Friday, March 6.

1) Shawnee Heights superintendent apologizes

The superintendent of Shawnee Heights USD 450 has issued an apology after a controversial speech to students, which he calls “insensitive.” Superintendent Dr. Stessman was arrested for a DUI in 2019 and part of his punishment was giving an alcohol awareness speech to students.

2) Coronavirus impacts Kansas agriculture

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the stock market hard and is now affecting cattle and grain markets in Kansas. Local ag advisors said this downward trend will end, they just don’t know how long it will last.

3) Suspect in high speed car chase in custody

A car driving down Highway 75 at over 100 mph was eventually pulled over in Topeka Friday. The chase started in Jackson County when police responded to multiple calls about an erratic driver.

4) Bernie Sanders cancels KC rally

Two days after announcing a rally in Kansas City, Sanders has canceled the event “due to scheduling constraints,” a news release states. Sanders was originally planning on stopping both in KC and St. Louis on the same day and will still hold the St. Louis rally.

5) Kansas continues to see low unemployment

The Kansas Department of Labor released its January Labor Market Report on Friday. It showed Kansas had the lowest unemployment rate that month that it has had in 40 years. The unemployment rate has remained at 3.1% since May 2019.

And more:

