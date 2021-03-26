Five states now on Kansas quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list to add several states and countries – Delaware, Michigan, Rhode Island and the countries of Hungary and Jordan.

A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island.

Traveled on or after March 26 to Hungary or Jordan.

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York.

Traveled on or after March 12 to the State of Palestine or Estonia.

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S.

For those who are fully vaccinated (meaning it has been greater than two weeks since they completed their vaccinations) they are not required to quarantine regarding travel if they meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Are within 6 months following receipt of the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

Persons who do not meet all 3 of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel.