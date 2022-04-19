KANSAS (KSNT) – Flags will be flown at half staff to honor the late, former Kansas State University President, Dr. Jon Wefald.

According to the K-State Collegian, Wefald was the president of K-State for 23 years, from 1986 to 2009. This is the second-longest tenure for a K-State president. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Pottawatomie and Riley counties effective immediately to sunset, April 23, 2022.

“Dr. Wefald was a transformative leader who, in his 23-year presidency, grew the state university’s enrollment and footprint, developing K-State into the institution it is today,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”