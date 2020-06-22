Flags stolen from American Legion Post No. 5 in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some local veterans are asking for your help after two of their flags were stolen.

According to Ron Whitney with Emporia’s American Legion Post No. 5, an American flag and a POW flag were stolen from in front of their building.

It happened early Monday morning. While they were able to put up replacement flags, Whitney said it’s very hurtful that someone would steal the flags in the first place.

“Well, the flag of course is symbol of our national heritage,” said Whitney. “It’s a symbol of our sacrifices that we’ve made in all the wars and it’s just a symbol of our freedom.”

If you have any information about the missing flags, you’re asked to contact the Emporia Police Department.