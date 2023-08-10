TOPEKA (KSNT) – Flags across Kansas will be lowered to half-staff in memory of a Kansas police officer who died of wounds taken during a shooting in the Kansas City metro area.

Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday that flags in Kansas will be flown at half-staff at all state grounds, buildings and facilities from sunup to sundown on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. This is being done to honor Jonah Oswald, a 29-year-old Fairway police officer who died earlier this week. Oswald’s funeral will be held on Monday, Aug. 14 in Lenexa.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Jonah Oswald, a Fairway Police Department Officer whose life was cut tragically short while he was protecting his community,” Kelly said. “Jonah’s death is a reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day in service to their fellow Kansans. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. His death on Aug. 7 was followed by an outpouring of support from state lawmakers and law enforcement organizations.