Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of deputy corporal killed in October school bus accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday to honor the death of a Levenworth deputy corporal killed during a school bus accident in October, according to Gov. Laura Kelly.

Leavenworth County Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz, 60, collided with a school bus Oct. 31 near 211th Street and McIntyre Road. Medical teams pronounced Abramovitz dead on scene.

Abramovitz had worked at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years and was looking forward to retirement. He was most recently assigned to the Investigations Division, where his focus was sex crimes and child sexual abuse cases, according to Sheriff Andrew Dedeke.

“Abramovitz was well-respected and much loved. He leaves to mourn his loss Carol and three

adult children, Chrissy, Randi and Raymond as well as two siblings,” Dedeke said.