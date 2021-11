TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning fire at 738 N.E. Poplar St. did an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Topeka firefighters were called to N.E. Poplar and found smoke and what they described as “heavy flames” coming from the rear of the house.

Firefighters fought the fire and battled the blaze as it spread to a detached garage.

The home was searched and no one was found inside.