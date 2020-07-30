Flash flood warning issued for Topeka

Vehicles try to get through high water near Shunga and Fairlawn in southwest Topeka (Kelli Peltier – KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some streets in Topeka flooded with water midday Thursday, causing a flood warning to be issued until 2:30 p.m.

Up to two inches of rain has already fallen. That’s on top of the more than two inches of rain that fell Wednesday in the area. There are reports of numerous flooded streets in southwest Topeka.

A civil emergency message issued at at 12:20 p.m. advises that travel is not recommended at this time as several water rescues are underway.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Tecumseh, Silver Lake, Auburn, Pauline and Berryton. This includes I-70 between mile markers 351 and 355.

Remember: Turn around, don’t drown. Check in with KSNT’s Weather page for updates on flooding conditions.

Stranded vehicle at West Ridge Mall (Kelli Peltier – KSNT)