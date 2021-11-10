Flint Hills ATA bus system adding additional routes

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Flint Hills ATA bus service is gearing up to add additional routes in Manhattan that will run on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new route will connect the Blue Earth Plaza, Downtown Manhattan and Aggieville and will be fare-free to all riders. They’re launching it in hopes people will take advantage of the service during the holiday season.

“It’s also going to help bring people into the areas of town that when it’s busy during the holiday season, they may avoid during that time because of parking or the crowds,” Executive Administrator for the ATA Bus System, Daphne McNelly said. “But this way, you don’t have to worry about parking.”

The route is part of a pilot project and will be re-evaluated based on how successful it is.