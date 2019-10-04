Flint Hills Breadbasket in desperate need of food to refill their pantry

MANHATTAN – Kan. (KSNT) – Volunteers with a local food pantry say they’re in desperate need of your help.

The Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan serves tens of thousands of people every year, but now they’re running low on food.

Executive Director Maribeth Kieffer said she thinks there are several reasons behind the shortage.

One being that they had an extremely busy summer, which wiped them out of a lot of their food. They’ve also seen a drop in donations.

With the holiday season coming up, they need all the help they can get.

“What we do here at bread basket is really just take care of the basic need in life which is food,” said Keiffer. “We just really need the help right now because we’re also getting ready in the next couple of months, we’ll be making Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas baskets.”

They are always accepting donations at their pantry. If you can’t make it there, they’ll also be holding several food drives this month. Below you can find a list of dates and locations for those drives.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Dillons West

Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Hy-Vee

Thursday, Oct. 17 at Dillons East

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

To find out more about how you can help the Flint Hills Breadbasket, click HERE.