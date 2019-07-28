Flint Hills Discovery Center celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — In honor of National Day of the Cowboy, the Flint Hills Discovery Center hosted a celebration teaching kids about Kansas’ cowboy history.

Both kids and parents got to take part in a variety of cowboy-themed activities such as rope making, branding and sling shooting.

“We always like to do something good for the whole family here, but especially for kids so they understand the rich cowboy heritage here in the Flint Hills of Kansas,” said Flint Hills Discovery Center curator of education Stephen Bridenstine.

Rodeo queens and other cowboy experts stopped by to share their knowledge about the wild west.

The kids even got to dress the part by getting bandanas to wear during their visit.