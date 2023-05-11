MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan will open a temporary exhibit May 20 called ‘Mission Aerospace’.
According to Marketing Coordinator Deanna Likes, the exhibit will let guests interact with a maze exhibit, thrust, lift, control surfaces, and gyroscopes. Kids will be able to build and test paper airplanes and model rockets.
“Kansas is a hub of the aviation industry so we are thrilled to bring this amazing history and science to Manhattan,” said Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director. “With so many interactive stations and hands-on experiments, we know this exhibit will be fun for all ages.”
The exhibit will feature:
- 2000 sq ft. of interactive activities
- paper airplane and rocket testing stations
- training on aerospace skills such as fixed plotters, reading topographic maps and calculating payloads
- the history of aviation and model airplanes such as the F-16 and Boeing 737.
- educational materials on the aerospace industry, career paths and information on careers at NASA
The exhibit will be open from May 20 till Sept. 10, 2023.