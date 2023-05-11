MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan will open a temporary exhibit May 20 called ‘Mission Aerospace’.

According to Marketing Coordinator Deanna Likes, the exhibit will let guests interact with a maze exhibit, thrust, lift, control surfaces, and gyroscopes. Kids will be able to build and test paper airplanes and model rockets.

“Kansas is a hub of the aviation industry so we are thrilled to bring this amazing history and science to Manhattan,” said Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director. “With so many interactive stations and hands-on experiments, we know this exhibit will be fun for all ages.”

The exhibit will feature:

2000 sq ft. of interactive activities

paper airplane and rocket testing stations

training on aerospace skills such as fixed plotters, reading topographic maps and calculating payloads

the history of aviation and model airplanes such as the F-16 and Boeing 737.

educational materials on the aerospace industry, career paths and information on careers at NASA

The exhibit will be open from May 20 till Sept. 10, 2023.