Flint Hills Discovery Center reopening Tuesday with increased cleaning, social distancing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center is reopening Tuesday, but with new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The center will open only to half capacity and signs through out the building encourage sanitizing and social distancing.

Director Susan Adams said visitors are encouraged to wear masks. She said staff will also have masks to hand out to visitors. Adams said this is for the safety of both guests and employees.

“When you come up to the check in, we do have plexiglass between you and the employee,” Adams said. “A big issue for us is protecting our employees because if we don’t have any employees than we won’t be open at all.”

Employees will be wearing masks and Adams said people should notice them sanitizing exhibits through out the day. She said they will also be posted in front of the theater and on the second floor. They will be counting visitors to make sure there’s not too many people in one area.

“We’ve managed our theater which is usually about a capacity close to 70,” Adams said. “We’ve cut that down to 30 and we’ve actually shown with tape markings, the way chairs are established in there some safety.”

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is also shortening hours. Adams said this will allow staff more time to deep clean through out the center. The new hours are posted below. The center has posted a full reopening plan on their website.