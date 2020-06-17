Flint Hills Discovery Center reopens to public Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center will reopen to the public Tuesday with exhibits, activities and new safety precautions.

A spokesperson said the center will open at 10:00 a.m. and allow visitors to explore its exhibits, theaters and other areas under the following guidelines:

First floor exhibits will be open to the public.

The Horizon Ranch Immersive Theater will remain open with a max of 30 people per show.

Second floor exhibits will be limited to 50 people.

The outdoor Prairie Garden Terrace and Trail will be open.

Guests can find extra sanitation stations located around the building and high contact areas will be disinfected multiple times during the day, according to the FHDC. It will also start its in-person adventure camps offered for first through sixth graders. Registration opens June 18.

For more information on registration, reopening guidelines and hours, click here.