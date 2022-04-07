MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. Susan Adams, director of FHDC, stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to give us the details.

You can celebrate with the discovery center starting on Thursday, April 14. Starting at 11 a.m., there will be live traditional Flint Hills music, birthday cake, light refreshments and giveaways. The event will end with a balloon drop.

The celebration continues into the weekend with four days of discounts including 10% off memberships, 10% off in the gift store and throwback discounted admission pricing of $7 or adults and $3 for kids until Sunday, April 17.