Flint Hills Job Corps holds graduation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Many graduations finished up weeks ago, but a group of Kansas students celebrated a big accomplishment Friday.

65 students graduated in Manhattan on Friday from the Flint Hills Job Corps.

The Flint Hills Job Corps is free federally funded education training program for at-risk 16 to 24-year-olds from across the state.

Some students received a high school diploma for the first time, while others graduated with certifications in technical training.

"I would rather have a certification in welding than a philosophy degree, cause you have less debt and more income," said Secretary of State, Scott Schwab.

"And you got a guaranteed job if you go out to western Kansas, and now you're breaking the cycle of poverty," Schwab said, who was the keynote speaker at the graduation.

Daniel Shields began the program last July and has been learning the ins and outs of cement masonry since.

"I have at least six certifications that I'm going to walk out of here with and be successful," Shields said.

Di'Andre Thigpen also graduated Friday, and is now on track to become a dental assistant.

"Learning how to clean teeth, how to assist the dentist, what instruments the dentists use constantly, what the name of the instruments are and stuff like that," said Thigpen.

Schwab told students it's their time to decide what to make of their lives.

"Don't quit, it's going to be a hard real world, you've been given some tools, but it does you no good if you don't use it," he said.

The Job Corps hold three graduations a year and accepts more students each week.

Some of the other trades that are offered include nursing assistant, truck driver, and carpenter.