Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat starts Thursday morning in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Business leaders from Junction City, Manhattan, and Wamego will meet in Manhattan Thursday for the 2021 Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat. The event will runs Thursday and Friday at the Manhattan Conference Center.

The annual event is normally held in January, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith said this year’s event will focus on jobs and the economy.

It’s important for us as a community long term to be able to add more jobs,” Smith said. “To be able to add more people to the community, so more talent and have those individuals have a higher quality of living through higher wages.”

Smith said it is important for regional leaders to come together, set aggressive goals and work to meet them. He said downtown revitalization in Manhattan started with conversations at the Leaders Retreat.

The 2021 Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat runs Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.