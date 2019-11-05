Flint Hills Volunteer Center looking for help from community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Volunteer Center is asking for help from Manhattan residents with their Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

The volunteer center is currently about two-thirds shy of volunteers to help shovel snow out of yards this winter for people over 65 and/or with a disability.

The city ran the program last year and had 116 clients and 71 volunteers. Since then, the volunteer center has taken reigns on the program and needs more help with its mission.

“What we’re hoping do to is have a large map and and we are going to try and place a volunteer within the location of the client so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” said Lori Bishop, Executive Director. “Any time it snows, for instance, that volunteer knows I need to go take care of this person.”

If you’d like to volunteer or qualify to be a client, you can apply here.