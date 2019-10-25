Flint Hills Wellness Coalition asking for input on Manhattan community needs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition needs the help of residents in Riley County.

They are conducting a community needs assessment survey and are asking residents of Riley County to fill it out.

The assessment will help the City of Manhattan know where it needs to grow and what its strengths and weaknesses are.

The last survey was done in 2015, but before that, it had been 30 years since a county evaluation had been done.

“Riley County is an area with a lot of good things going on, but we also have a significant invisible population that we’re not taking care of very well,” Debbie Nuss, Flint Hills Wellness Coalition Chair said.

The survey is available until Monday, November 3 and the coalition hopes to get 1,000 respondents. You can find the survey on their website or here.