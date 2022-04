TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash on Highway 75 north of Topeka has traffic slowing for emergency vehicles in the northbound lane Thursday morning.

The crash happened at NW 70th Street and Highway 75. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News the call came in at 6:25 a.m. as a major injury.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Soldier Township Fire Department and AMR were on scene as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday.