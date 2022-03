TOPEKA (KSNT) – A flipped vehicle created problems for motorists traveling on Topeka Blvd Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Dispatch Center told KSNT the crash was “impacting traffic.” The accident happened in the 3800 block of Topeka Blvd. The road was cleared and the car sitting on its side was taken away by 2 p.m.

There was no information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.