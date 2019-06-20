Flood voids Country Stampede's contract with Tuttle Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Country Stampede music festival is leaving Manhattan and moving to Topeka in the middle of a multi-year contract with the state.

There is a 5-year contract organizers signed with Tuttle Creek in Manhattan, but now the question is what the future holds with this $419 thousand contract with the state.

The organizer of the event Wayne Rouse told KSNT News that because of the flooding at Tuttle Creek, the contract he signed is void for this year.

Topeka has its eyes on taking over the major concert for good.

"We have heard from the organizer that they provide about $8 million of economic impact in our city. I think we will recognize that impact this year," said Mike Bell with Visit Topeka.

Officials in Manhattan expect the concert to return next year, to celebrate its silver anniversary.

"The contract that the stampede has had with the state park is a multi-year contract, and we are very grateful to Topeka for being able to accommodate us for 1 year, but we look forward to hosting the stampede for the 25th year," said Karen Hibbard with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

KSNT News found out country stampede is only two years into a five-year contract with the state, to host the event at Tuttle Creek in Manhattan, and will have complete coverage of Thursday's official announcement about the concert's future.

