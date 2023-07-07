TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans will have the opportunity to learn more about one of the most devastating flood’s in our state’s history later this month.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is the host for the historical program discussing the destructive impact of the flood that hit Topeka on July 12, 1951. Registration is required for the event at the Great Overland Station’s gallery room and can be accessed by clicking here. The session will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 and costs $5 per person.

The Kansas River reached a height of 36 feet during the 1951 flood, changing the face of North Topeka and flooding the Great Overland station with eight feet of water, according to Parks and Rec. Much of northeast Kansas along the river was flooded alongside Topeka, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A total of 24 people lost their lives during the flood and damage costs at the time exceeded $760 million.