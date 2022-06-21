MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is dealing with severe flooding on Tuesday night.

According to announcements made by the Riley County Police Department, many streets are becoming flooded, posing a health hazard to motorists. Roads near the Kansas State campus have been reportedly flooded in the area of North Manhattan Avenue and Bertrand along with Ft. Riley Boulevard.

Additionally, there have been reports of downed power lines in multiple areas around Manhattan. Residents are advised to stay away from these power lines and report them to Evergy.

This comes a little over a week after an EF-2 tornado struck the northern parts of Manhattan, causing an estimated $9.47 million in damage.