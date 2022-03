LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office used social media Wednesday to warn drivers that KDOT is shutting down Highway 99 from I-35 to Road 240 and Road L due to flooding.

Some widely scattered showers will be possible through today. Otherwise, we’ll be cloudy and chilly as our winds continue out of the north.

The sheriff’s office is reminding motorists to “Turn around, don’t drown!”

Flooding has closed a portion of Highway 99 in Lyon County (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)