Flooding conditions cause Country Stampede to move from Manhattan to Topeka

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Due to severe flooding and uncertainty of the safety of event grounds, Country Stampede officials have announced an alternative location for the 2019 music festival, set for June 20-22, to be held at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

For the past 24 years, the event has been held at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan.

“Safety is our main concern. The severe weather prompted us to partner with the good folks over at Heartland Motorsports in Topeka, just 45 minutes away to ensure all of our concert goers will be out of harm's way. We are maintaining the integrity of what we currently have in place to our new location,” says Wayne Rouse, president of Country Stampede.



Tickets for the 24th Kicker Country Stampede are available with stellar line-up fans won’t want to miss. The festival will have 50 country acts performing across four stages with country music’s biggest acts headlining each night to include Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and Jake Owen, and many more. The three-day event also features multi-levels of camping experiences on the festival grounds, making it an unrivaled experience full of music, fun, and adventure. See the full line-up HERE.



For questions about the location change, visit the FAQ section on the website.

For the full line-up visit www.countrystampede.com.

