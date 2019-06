Heavy rain over the weekend is causing major flooding concerns in Emporia. The Cottonwood River is sitting at 22 feet as of Monday morning, two feet above flood levels.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Cottonwood River will continue to rise to 24.7 feet by Tuesday afternoon. At 24 feet, the river is expected to flood on to Highway K 99 from the south banks.

The river is expected to fall below flood levels by Thursday morning.