Flooding in Emporia closes K-99 highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – K-99 highway just north of Emporia is closed because of flooding.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the flooding started late last night after heavy storms moved through the area.

A spokesperson for the state’s transportation department says Dowl Creek floods several times a year when there’s heavy rainfall.

They say the increase in rain is more than the creek can hold.

Patrol Sergeant Doug Stump with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says a car went through some of that flooding last night and washed the car off the road.

Stump said the driver was okay, but that’s a big reason why the road will stay blocked off to the public until the water stops rising.

“Well it’s a concern anytime there’s high water over the roadway. People, it doesn’t take much running water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway, so we just want people to stay away,” Sgt. Doug Stump said.

There will be workers on-site blocking K-99 to Emporia until the water has safely gone back down.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will monitor the amount of rain the area gets in the coming days, and then decide when the road can safely re-open.