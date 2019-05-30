FLOODING UPDATE: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increases release of water from dam

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - The United States Army Corps of Engineers has increased the outflow of water at Tuttle Creek Dam Thursday evening.

Outflow has increased from 25,000 cubic feet per second to 27,500 cubic feet per second.

The Emergency Operations Center does not expect to see an increase in the risk associated with potential flooding downstream.

An evacuation advisory is currently in affect for these areas: Berry Streets, Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park, and Rocky Ford Mobile Home Park and parts of the Northview neighborhood, including the Dix Edition.

According to the Riley County Police Department, there is expected to be high water that could impact homes, businesses and nearby roads in the next 24 to 48 hours.

If you are looking for shelter, the American Red Cross has a shelter location at Westview Chruch, 615 Gillespe Drive. The shelter is also pet-friendly.