Florence Crittenton holds open house as new location opens

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Florence Crittenton hosted the first open house event featuring local artists at their new location in west Topeka.

Florence Crittenton specializes in behavioral health and stress management for youth, women, and families. They will be hosting open house events on the first Friday of every month through December.

“With COVID, we saw an upsurge in referrals and requests for increased support with mental health and stress,” said Dana Schoffelman, CEO of Florence Crittenton. “We were able to acquire this building and launch our center for integrated health.”

The new location is at 5423 SW. Seventh St. More information about the new location, open house dates, and services can be found on Florence Crittenton’s website.