Florida man sentenced to life in prison for Kansas carnival vendors’ deaths

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNT) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of two Kansas carnival vendors, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday.

Michael Fowler Jr. 56, of Sarasota, Florida was sentenced in Barton County District Court. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first degree murder. He was also sentenced to 21 months in prison for theft.

Fowler pleaded guilty in March of 2019 in connection to the deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter.

The Wichita couple was killed in July 2018 at the Barton County Fair. Their bodies were later found buried in shallow graves next to a creek bed outside the small community of Natural Dam, Arkansas, in the Ozark National Forest.