Flowers on Wheels: A local woman is bringing a mobile flower shop to a neighborhood near you

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local woman has found a way to bring fresh flowers to the community, and she does it in style.

Abby Lanum recently opened Top City Flower Truck, where she sells flowers from the back of a vintage pick up truck named Fiona.

Lanum kicked off her first big night of business -- at the First Friday Art Walk in the NOTO Arts District tonight.

She said she's excited to be a part of the new wave of businesses in Topeka.

"I definitely feel that kind of like that creative groundswell happening in Topeka right now," said Lanum. "I'm really excited about it and I love creating things, and I thought this would be a great way to bring some of the beauty to Topeka, especially from our local growers."

You'll be able to find the Top City Flower Truck at farmers markets, community events or maybe even in your neighborhood.

To find out more about Top City Flower Truck, click HERE.