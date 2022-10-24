TOPEKA (KSNT) – With flu season officially here, getting vaccinated could be your best bet to protect not only yourself, but those around you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are both recommending that Kansans get their flu shots soon to prevent the spread of illness at the local level. The ideal time to get your vaccine is by the end of October, according to the CDC.

“Early indications say the flu may hit a little harder this year, so it’s very important to start thinking about getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at KDHE. “The good news is you don’t need two separate appointments; you can get your flu and COVID vaccines at the same time!”

The KDHE is responsible for monitoring flu activity in Kansas, including the number of emergency department visits and deaths that can be attributed to influenza. Past records show that the 2021-2022 flu season included 44 deaths related to influenza, according to the KDHE. Pneumonia, which can develop during an influenza infection, was a contributing or direct cause of death for 1,200 people.

The KDHE says that severe flu infections and symptoms can be avoided through vaccinations.

“The influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone six months of age or older. Being vaccinated against influenza is especially important for anyone at high risk of complications, including babies and young children, pregnant women, older persons and people with certain chronic conditions,” said Duwve.

Kansans can get their vaccine from their health provider, at a local pharmacy or health department and some medical clinics.

Vaccinations protect not just those getting the shot, but also those around you. The vaccine is especially important for those with young children, adults over 65 and those caring for people with certain medical conditions, according to the KDHE.

Most of those who get the flu recover within a few days to less than two weeks. However, some people can develop complications such as pneumonia which can lead to hospitalization and become life-threatening.

To find a flu vaccine, click here. For updates on influenza in Kansas, click here.