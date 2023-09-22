TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hospital is hosting several upcoming flu shot clinics in northeast Kansas.

Stormont Vail Health said in a press release there will be seven upcoming flu shot clinics for adults and children from now through to October. The clinics are for established Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil patients who have previously had a flu shot.

Stormont Vail Surgery Parking Garage When – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28. Who – open to patients 19-year-old or older who’ve received flu shots previously without complications.

1325 Research Park Drive in Manhattan When – from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. Who – open to patients 19-year-old or older who’ve received flu shots previously without complications.

Flint Hills Campus at 1102 St. Mary’s Road When – from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16; and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20. Who – open to patients 19-year-old or older who’ve received flu shots previously without complications. Patients are advised to enter through the hospital’s main entrance and turn right towards the conference room adjacent to the dining hall.

Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage off SW 15th Street and Gage Boulevard When – from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Who – children who are seven months and older who have previously had the flu shot. Patients must be established with Cotton O’Neil. Family members accompanying the children who are eligible can get a flu shot at the same time.



Stormont Vail Health said the flu vaccine is important for pregnant women, people 65-years-old or older and those with chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. Those with chronic illnesses might have an increased chance of developing pneumonia as a result of contracting the flu. Those who might have contact with high-risk individuals, such as infants, should also get the vaccine.

For more information, visit Stormont Vail Health’s website by clicking here. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.