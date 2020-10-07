Flu shot demand is backing up traffic in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Stormont Vail Health drive-thru flu shot clinic is backing up traffic near 10th Street and Garfield in Topkea due to the increased demand this year.

The drive-thru clinics are being held Wednesdays and Thursdays in October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. Today is the first day for the clinic. Cars were backed up near the site not long after the clinic begin Wednesday morning.

“To have COVID, which for most age groups is about four times more dangerous than flu, that’s bad, let alone having somebody potentially get flu and COVID. That could be double dangerous,” Dr. Waco Goodnight with Panda Pediatrics in Lawrence told KSNT.

The Wednesday clinic will be for eligible adults only and Thursdays will be for established pediatric patients and their eligible family members, including adults.

All drive-thru clinics are for established Cotton O’Neil patients who have previously had a flu shot with no complications.

The drive-thru flu shot clinic will take place in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage, at the corner of 10th St. and Garfield Ave.

Public walk-in flu Clinics will be held at Cotton O’Neil Express Care Urish and Cotton O’Neil Express Croco weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekends from Noon to 3 p.m.

Public flu shot appointments are available at the Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call (785) 235-8796 to schedule an appointment.



Cotton O’Neil Manhattan patients 19 years old and up can receive their flu shot at a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Cotton O’Neil Manhattan office, 1133 College Ave., Manhattan, KS on October 10 and 24, 9 a.m. to Noon, weather permitting.



Cotton O’Neil Netawaka patients can receive their flu shot at the Cotton O’Neil Netawaka office, 200 Whiteway St., Netawaka, KS on Wednesdays and Thursdays in October. Flu shots will be available Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. and on Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Stormont Vail Health is urging people to get a flu vaccine, especially since we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Seasonal vaccine is especially important for pregnant women, people 65 years of age and older, and others with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

People with chronic illnesses may have an increased chance of developing pneumonia as a result of getting the flu.

Those who may have close contact with high-risk individuals including infants should also be vaccinated.