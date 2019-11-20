FLU SHOTS: Shawnee County Health Department hosting free flu clinic at public library Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is hosting a free flu clinic for uninsured adults with the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. This clinic is free for people 19-years-old and older who don’t have health insurance.

Craig Barnes, division manager at the Shawnee County Health Department, says that often times uninsured adults go without flu shots. This can be because they can’t afford the shot, but also because of lack of transportation to clinics.

“It’s important for us to find a location that is on a bus route, that maybe is on bike routes, than anybody can get to,” said Barnes. “It’s a very centralized location. A lot of people are at the library as well.”

Barnes says they hope they will be able to serve more people at the library who may not have known about the flu clinic beforehand.

The flu clinic is taking place inside the Edge Room at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library from 10 am to 2 pm Wednesday. The clinic is free and no documents or proof of income is required.