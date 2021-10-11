Flu vaccines now available in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department will start giving out flu shots today, Monday, Oct. 11, just as the country enters flu season.

The flu vaccines have just arrived at the SCHD and shots will be available to anyone six months or older with or without insurance, although appointments are necessary.

This year’s vaccination protects against four strains of seasonal flu.

Residents can call 785-251-5700 to schedule an appointment for the following clinic hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday

8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday

8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and everyone entering the building over the

age of 2 is required to wear a mask. If accommodations are needed due to a medical condition

please call 785-251-5700.

